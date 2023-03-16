Home World Naples-Eintracht report cards: Osimhen a hurricane, Lobotka wizard, Spalletti coach from 8
World

Naples-Eintracht report cards: Osimhen a hurricane, Lobotka wizard, Spalletti coach from 8

by admin
Naples-Eintracht report cards: Osimhen a hurricane, Lobotka wizard, Spalletti coach from 8

Now yes, like Spalletti’s Napoli no one ever. Champions quarterfinals, third Italian after Milan and Inter, it hasn’t happened since 2006. Waiting for the draw on Friday in Nyon, to the tune of Oi vita oi vita mia as the team gathers in the center of the field, they celebrate the finish line. Osimhen scores twice with his heart over the obstacle and Zielinski sets the trio from a penalty (READ the complete match report HERE).

15 March 2023 | 23:07

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Traveling for New Year's Eve in the time of Covid: all the restrictions and tips on what to do

You may also like

Weather forecast Thursday March 16, 2023 | Info

“My husband wanted to kill me.” It’s wanted

Green houses, the European ok debunks all the...

Tea Tairović dancing in the show Amidži Show...

Lethal but fragile. The drones of the future...

Borac Romarijo Cup BiH for juniors | Sport

Infantino the only candidate for FIFA president |...

Covid in Sicily, infections and hospitalizations still decreasing...

Cancer, the Moon is rowing against you. Tomorrow’s...

Nela Bijanić was cheated on by her husband...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy