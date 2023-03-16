Now yes, like Spalletti’s Napoli no one ever. Champions quarterfinals, third Italian after Milan and Inter, it hasn’t happened since 2006. Waiting for the draw on Friday in Nyon, to the tune of Oi vita oi vita mia as the team gathers in the center of the field, they celebrate the finish line. Osimhen scores twice with his heart over the obstacle and Zielinski sets the trio from a penalty (READ the complete match report HERE).