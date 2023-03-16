Home World Naples-Eintracht report cards: Osimhen a hurricane, Lobotka wizard, Spalletti coach from 8
World

Naples-Eintracht report cards: Osimhen a hurricane, Lobotka wizard, Spalletti coach from 8

by admin
Naples-Eintracht report cards: Osimhen a hurricane, Lobotka wizard, Spalletti coach from 8
The report cards of Napoli-Eintracht

Now yes, like Spalletti’s Napoli no one ever. Champions quarterfinals, third Italian after Milan and Inter, it hasn’t happened since 2006. Waiting for Friday’s draw in Nyon, to the tune of “Oi vita oi vita mia” as the team gathers in the center of the pitch, they celebrate the finish line. Osimhen scores twice with his heart over the obstacle and Zielinski sets the trio from a penalty (READ the complete match report HERE).

Meret: 6.5

Back in the starting lineup after Atalanta and with a timely exit anticipates Goetze. For the rest, he’s on vacation.

DiLorenzo: 7

Usually moped. He overlaps Politano on the right wing and provides the cross-assist for Osimhen’s doubling.

Rrahman: 7

Safe and reliable when Eintracht tries to scare Napoli.

Kim: 6,5

A lightness in his area, but he manages to fix it. Then she is no longer wrong. An imperious advance with blitz in the German area unleashes the enthusiasm of the fans.

Rui: 6,5

Back to starting after disqualification in the league. He helps the attack maneuver without leaving the defense uncovered.

Anguissa: 6.5

At the beginning he suffers from the dynamism of the German midfielders who take away his time and space. He grows to the distance.

Lobotka: 7

Celebrate the new contract until 2027 with magic, the ball from winger to Politano in the 1-0 draw. Usually incomparable director.

Zielinski: 7

He recovers balls and puts Kvara in front of goal. Conquer and convert the penalty of 3-0.

See also  Omicron variant, Israel closes borders to foreigners for two weeks

Politano: 7

His first shot, a vicious left from the edge. Especially the cross, soft and slow, for Osimhen’s 1-0. He also has a hand in doubling. Always alive.

Osimhen: 8

Hurricane Osi strikes again. One goal in time. Goes to heaven for 1-0, who celebrates by taking off his mask and doubles in the slide at the start of the second half.

Kvaratskhelia: 6,5

Inaccurate in front of Trapp, he redeems himself in the second half. The opening that lights up the 2-0 is a masterpiece. An ovation at the time of the change.

John Jesus: 6

Enter to allow Kim to take a breather.

Lozano: 6

Try to light up in search of glory but now the game is addressed.

Spalletti: 8

Like in the wildest dreams. The scream of Maradona accompanies his Naples in history. The Azzurri had never entered the quarter-finals of the Champions League, they did it from the front door with another glittering victory, the seventh out of eight games. The variable gone crazy in tomorrow’s draw.

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp the best

UNION (3-4-2-1): Trapp 6; Tuta 5, Buta 5, N’Dicka 5.5; Knauff 5.5 (Alidou 5 17’st), Rode 5 (Jakic 29’st), Sow 5, Lenz 5 (Max 5 22’st); Goetze 5, Kamada 5.5; Deleted 5. All.: Glasner 5

You may also like

Udinese – Rossoneri on their heels / The...

CGIL Congress, Landini: ‘Government withdraws fiscal delegation. To...

The ABA League announced the five best moves...

Clash in the Black Sea: high-tension dialogue between...

The price of new cars is falling Magazine

Champions League round of 16 draw | Sport

Railways, new technology for trains on the Syracuse-Canicattì...

[Hong Kong News]100% admission to the “Little Red...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 16 March...

News Udinese – Samardzic: “Here’s who my favorite...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy