The report cards of Napoli-Eintracht Now yes, like Spalletti’s Napoli no one ever. Champions quarterfinals, third Italian after Milan and Inter, it hasn’t happened since 2006. Waiting for Friday’s draw in Nyon, to the tune of “Oi vita oi vita mia” as the team gathers in the center of the pitch, they celebrate the finish line. Osimhen scores twice with his heart over the obstacle and Zielinski sets the trio from a penalty (READ the complete match report HERE).

Meret: 6.5 Back in the starting lineup after Atalanta and with a timely exit anticipates Goetze. For the rest, he’s on vacation.

DiLorenzo: 7 Usually moped. He overlaps Politano on the right wing and provides the cross-assist for Osimhen’s doubling.

Rrahman: 7 Safe and reliable when Eintracht tries to scare Napoli.

Kim: 6,5 A lightness in his area, but he manages to fix it. Then she is no longer wrong. An imperious advance with blitz in the German area unleashes the enthusiasm of the fans.

Rui: 6,5 Back to starting after disqualification in the league. He helps the attack maneuver without leaving the defense uncovered.

Anguissa: 6.5 At the beginning he suffers from the dynamism of the German midfielders who take away his time and space. He grows to the distance.

Lobotka: 7 Celebrate the new contract until 2027 with magic, the ball from winger to Politano in the 1-0 draw. Usually incomparable director.

Zielinski: 7 He recovers balls and puts Kvara in front of goal. Conquer and convert the penalty of 3-0.

Politano: 7 His first shot, a vicious left from the edge. Especially the cross, soft and slow, for Osimhen’s 1-0. He also has a hand in doubling. Always alive.

Osimhen: 8 Hurricane Osi strikes again. One goal in time. Goes to heaven for 1-0, who celebrates by taking off his mask and doubles in the slide at the start of the second half.

Kvaratskhelia: 6,5 Inaccurate in front of Trapp, he redeems himself in the second half. The opening that lights up the 2-0 is a masterpiece. An ovation at the time of the change.

John Jesus: 6 Enter to allow Kim to take a breather.

Lozano: 6 Try to light up in search of glory but now the game is addressed.

Spalletti: 8 Like in the wildest dreams. The scream of Maradona accompanies his Naples in history. The Azzurri had never entered the quarter-finals of the Champions League, they did it from the front door with another glittering victory, the seventh out of eight games. The variable gone crazy in tomorrow’s draw.