“Federico is no more”. It is the announcement of the wife, heartbreaking. A blow to the many fans who loved her bitter irony. Federico Salvatore is dead. The 63-year-old Neapolitan singer-songwriter, struck by a cerebral hemorrhage in autumn 2021, did not make it. In June, the artist, eclectic, ironic, with his famous provocative “Azz”, and again the invectives about Naples and the sleepless dad’s neurotic lullaby, he was back home…