Naples, in Mergellina the clans focus on B&Bs: managers in the crosshairs

Chameleon-like, sprawling, weedy: that’s what the Camorra is. It tends to blend in with the world of so-called civil society, it tries to infiltrate wherever there is an opportunity for gain (and power), it ends up compromising rights and freedoms and ruining and damaging what is good around it.

In the area of Mergellina, for example, the Camorra is aiming to get its hands on the sea and tourism. If the racket of the moorings is historically a sector on which the clans try from time to time to extend their tentacles to earn and launder money, now that Naples has become the capital of turismo the Camorra also looks with shady interest at clubs and B&Bs. The most recent investigations by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate aim to intercept criminal interference in the management of accommodation businesses which are multiplying in the city centre, not only in the old heart but also in the area close to the Lungomare and the streets of the moved.

The emissaries of the clan move around certain districts of the city as careful business procurers, as effective real estate agents, as aspiring entrepreneurs attracted by the business possibilities of tourism made in Naples. And when we say clan we’re not just talking about criminal families in a single neighborhood but more broadly those that belong to the so-called alliance Of Secondigliano, the “system” that extends from the periphery to the center. The goal is to intercept and exploit new channels to clean up the rivers of money collected with traditional illicit activities and to clean up through a new guise of entrepreneurs. If until a few years ago the goal was restaurants, now the new Camorra trend is to invest in accommodation facilities.

More than in hotels in the B&B, certainly easier to manage and to insert in the “system” business. After all, it is enough to renovate an old apartment, tidy up a room where once there was a historic shop and for the bosses or their loyalists it becomes no longer impossible not only to secure new sources of income (also useful for laundering dirty money) but also count on small outposts in the most touristic and sought-after districts of the city. Outposts that can offer prestige, the possibility of new contacts, opportunities to increasingly infiltrate the economic and social spheres of the city without attracting too much attention and without necessarily having to resort to violence. Investigating individual episodes, glthe investigators they got the idea that there is something wider in the background, new projects from camorranew economic-criminal trends.

Among the various investigative ideas under consideration by the 007s of the Antimafia is that which recently emerged in the context of the investigations into the beating and attempted extortion committed against a former restaurateur from Mergellina.

The suspect is Cyrus Piccirillo, a sixty-year-old known in the neighborhood with the nickname of “Barabbas” and known to the investigators also because he is the brother of the boss Rosario Piccirillo. The Piccirillos – the investigators reconstruct – is one of the “Camorra groups operating within the Chiaia district and in particular operates under the sphere of influence of the Secondigliano Alliance, a condition which guaranteed the fear of denunciation by the people present and the consequent climate of silence on the crimes committed”. After all, in Naples it may happen that pronouncing a name is enough to illustrate a whole series of threatening scenarios with no way out for the victim on duty.

Cyrus Piccirillodefended by the lawyer Paul Gallina, defended himself before the investigating judge, rejecting the accusations which are summarized in the precautionary custody order in prison which was notified to him a few days ago. However, the investigations continue and the allegations concern the assault with kicks and punches suffered by the eighty-year-old restaurant for refusing to make an apartment of about 70 square meters available to Piccirillo’s nephew in the Mergellina area, a stone’s throw from the Riviera of Chiaia and from the tourist roads close to the Seafront.

Beyond the single episode, the investigations also range towards other scenarios to verify if and how the Camorra can get their hands on apartments and B&Bs. «As far as I know, they ask for money from all the people of Torretta and Mergellina, both from those who have commercial activities such as restaurants and moorings and from residents. As far as I know, they enter into any business in the area…Since I closed the restaurant, on various occasions the Piccirillos have come to ask me to borrow money without ever giving it back to me».

