In the old city of Naples, Italy, the Ferrigno family workshop began in the 19th century. The workshop has been passed down from generation to generation, and the figurines of the Nativity scene that fascinate children and adults alike.

(Vatican News Network)One of the symbols of the Italian city of Naples is without a doubt the Christmas crib. In fact, walking through the streets of Naples, you are sure to see some handmade shops of the famous master of the Christmas manger. Among these shops is one that stands out for its history, prestige and originality, that of the Ferrigno shop, today managed by Marco Ferrigno. Every day he makes with his dexterous hands many shepherds and other figures placed around the Christmas manger.

Marco Ferrigno explained to Vatican Radio – Vatican News, “Our workshop started in 1836 with the intuition of my great-great-grandfather, passed down from generation to generation and now to me. I was about 6 years old From then on, it was like a game.” This game is now not only his vocation, but also a mission: to preserve an ancient tradition that is part of the historical-cultural heritage of the city of Naples.

There is a lot of manual work and passion behind the creation of the Christmas manger figurines. Clay is also among the materials used to make these statues, as well as cloth from which the statues are made. Christmas manger art master Malgu said, “The most basic ingredient is handwork.” He emphasizes that the elaboration of figures and meticulous attention to detail characterizes his workshop. The techniques used to make the statues are the same as those used in the past.

In addition, it is necessary to remember the characteristics of the three basic scenes of the Naples Nativity scene: the first is the sanctuary, which is a symbol of the triumph of the Christian faith; the second is the tavern, where both sin and virtue are exuded; The scene presents several sleeping shepherds awakened by an angel announcing the birth of Jesus. “Traditionally, there are 12 lambs around the Christmas manger, which represent the 12 months of the year, so it is a Christmas manger that can be placed throughout the year,” Ferrigno said.

Another characteristic of Fellino’s work is the combination of past and present. Enter their store to admire modern characters alongside traditional figurines.

