The president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is also there at the meeting of the provincial committee for safety and public order underway in the prefecture. The meeting, convened yesterday by the prefect Claudio Palomba, serves to decide on the new safety devices in view of the celebrations for the Scudetto.

“Thursday at Maradona there will be eight giant screens – explains the president – two for each sector, to broadcast the Udine match live…