World

Naples, the announcement of De Laurentiis on Luis Enrique

Naples, the announcement of De Laurentiis on Luis Enrique

The president of Naples Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke about the coaching theme to the microphones of Rai: “We have a 4-3-3 which is our formation to lock down with extraordinary players that we want to keep and we have about ten coaches on the table that we have verified who engage with this module. We are looking for the most suitable person to continue this cycle that we have opened”.

The announcement on Luis Enrique: the words of the patron of Napoli

The number one of blue club confirm contacts with Luis Enrique but it also speaks of difficulties related to competition: Luis Enrique is a great coach, he did very well at Barcelona, ​​but I think he has the Premier League in mind League. We must also consider that we compete with many other leagues which, like in England, are more attractive than ours. We can tell him that you don’t eat there like we do and there is no gulf, but this is talk…”.

All the details on the Scudetto party

De Laurentiis also talks about Sunday’s Scudetto party – boom in ticket requests – revealing some of the guests who will be present: “We leave at 21, will lead Stefano De Martino, ci will be the great Gigi D’Alessio, Nino d’Angelo with his anthem, there will be Emma, ​​Arisa, Stash, Clementino, Enzo Avitabile and many others among Neapolitan singers, actors and artists and beyond”.

