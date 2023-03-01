by palermolive.it – ​​2 hours ago

The twenty-fourth day of the Serie A championship has opened with Empoli-Napoli and Lecce-Sassuolo ahead of schedule. The unstoppable race of the Neapolitans continues, with a 2-0 victory. Sassuolo also wins (1-0) at the “Via del Mare” against Lecce.…

