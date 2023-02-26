Although the 24th round of Serie A has only just begun, it is unlikely that the Neapolitans can lose their huge 18-point advantage over Inter by the end of the season.

Izvor: EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI/ANSA

Napoli gazi i ne plansa da stane.

Lucan Spaleti’s team after the away game victories against Eintracht in Frankfurt, he hosted Empoli in the domestic championship. And he didn’t want to leave anything to chance.

The experienced specialist didn’t change practically anything compared to the previous match in the Champions League, so he didn’t leave a single ounce of hope for the host to avoid defeat.

From the start, the Neapolitans had the initiative on the field, and the pressure paid off already in the 17th minute, when Ardijan Ismaili reacted clumsily and sent the ball into his own net.

Even the scored goal did not “lull” the guests, who continued to grind, so the second ball in Empoli’s net ended before the end of half an hour of the game.

This season the phenomenal Kviča Kvaratskeli shot precisely, the home goalkeeper Guljelmo Vikario only briefly deflected the ball, which he readily met Viktor Osimen was among the scorers for the eighth match in a row. It was his 19th goal in Serie A this season and irresistibly steps towards the flattering title of “Capocanoniere”, i.e. to become the best scorer of the Italian championship.

SEVENTH IN A ROW Napoli recorded its seventh consecutive victory in all competitions, and in this period only Roma managed to shake Alex Meretto’s net. See also Tunisia, voters boycott the polls, less than 9% vote: The opposition calls for Saied's resignation

Napoli played the last half hour with one less player due to Mario Rui’s exclusion, but that did not prevent them from maintaining a safe lead, so they now have a huge 18 point lead over Inter. Although this was only the first match of the 24th round of Serie A, it’s hard for the club from Naples to drop such a large number of points. Therefore, they are getting closer to winning the Scudetto, the first since 1990, and the third overall in history.

SERIES A – ROUND 24:

Empoli – Naples 0:2 (0:2)

/Ismaili 17 ag, Osimen 28/

Lenses – Sassuolo 0:1 (0:0)

/Torstved 65/

On Sunday:

Bologna – Inter (12.30)

Salernitana – Monca (3.00 pm)

Udinese – Spezia (18.00)

Milan – Atalanta (20.45)

On Monday:

Verona – Fiorentina (6.30pm)

Lazio – Sampdoria (20.45)

Tuesday:

Cremonese – Roma (18.30)

Juventus – Turin (20.45)

(WORLD)