Napoli beat Juventus away with a goal by Raspadori in the 93rd minute | Sports

An incredible finish of the great Italian derby Juventus – Napoli.

Izvor: EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO/ANSA

The derby match of the 31st round of the Italian Serie A brought 80 minutes of lullaby, and then a terrible 10 minutes in which more was seen than during the rest of the game.

In an incredible ending, Napoli reached the triumph with a goal by reserve player Giacomo Raspadori in the 93rd minute, although the local footballers will have something to regret, but also to be extremely dissatisfied with some of the referee’s decisions.

For more than 80 minutes we watched the torture of two teams, there were no great opportunities, and then the drama began in the 83rd minute. Angel Di Maria crowned the quick action of the “Bianconeri” with a precise shot for 1:0, but referee Mikael Fabri, after assistance from the VAR room, decided to disallow the home team’s goal due to a foul on Stanislav Lobotka at the beginning of the action.

New attacks followed by Massimiliano Allegri, who left Dušan Vlahović on the bench and introduced him to the game only in the 90th minute instead of Arkadijuš Milik. A few moments later, the Serbian shook the net of Aleks Meret, but this goal was also disallowed. Before the ball reached Vlahović, it was completely out of bounds.

Meanwhile, before the visitors scored the winning goal, the players and coaching staff of the “old lady” demanded a penalty, considering that Juan Cuadrado was brought down in the opponent’s penalty area, but Fabri was close, and the slow-motion video showed that there was no foul. However, there is no doubt that Juventus will be extremely dissatisfied with the refereeing in tonight’s derby.

Napoli is very close to the title, the third in history, and only the first after 33 years. The Neapolitans now have a massive 17-point lead over Lazio, who suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Torino this weekend.

SERIES A – ROUND 31:

Empoli – Inter 0:3 (0:0)

/Lukaku 48, 76, Martinez 88/

Monca – Fiorentina 3:2 (2:2)

/Biragi 26 ag, Dani Mota 43, Pesina 58 pen – Kuame 8, Saponara 13/

Udine – Cremonese 3:0 (3:0)

/Samardžić 2, Perez 27, Sakses 36/

Milan – Leće 2:0 (1:0)

/Leo 40, 75/

Juventus – Naples 0:1 (0:0)

/Raspadori 90+3/

Played on Saturday:

Salernitana – Sasuolo 3:0 (2:0)

/Pirola 9, Dia 20, Kulibali 65/

Lacio – Turin 0:1 (0:1)

/Ilić 43/

Sampdoria – Spezia 1:1 (1:0)

/Amione 23 – Green 59/

Played on Friday:

Verona – Bologna 2:1 (1:0)

/Verdi 45+6 pen, 62 – Dominez 90+4/

Monday:

Atalanta – Rome (20.45)