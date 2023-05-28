“Napoli” by Nino D’Angelo will be the new anthem: the announcement by De Laurentiis

The concert of Gigi D’Alessio in Piazza del Plebiscito it was a real tribute to Naples. In fact, in the middle of the concert, a team delegation took the stage, including Kvaratskhelia who drove the crowd crazy, and President De Laurentiis. The club’s number one made an important announcement together with Nino D’Angelo.

Naples, the words of De laurentiis on the new anthem

In fact, the president has declared that from next season, the Neapolitan singer’s song “Napoli” will be the new official anthem of the team. The delegation and the chairman made the announcement after singing it on stage: “It will be the anthem of Napoli next season. On June 4 there will be a party at the Maradona and it will close the party. But it will also be the beginning, because in Naples we always celebrate.”