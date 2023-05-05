Napoli champion of Italy for the season 2022/23 | Sports

With five rounds to go before the end of the Serie A season, Napoli have an elusive 16-point lead over Lazio.

Izvor: EPA/ETTORE GRIFFONI/ANSA

The years 1987, 1990 and 2023 will be written in golden letters in the history of Napoli!

Luciano Spalletti did what few expected – he brought the third “skudetto” to the Neapolitans in history, and that in a season in which the Neapolitan team entered without stars Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens, Kalidou Coulibaly, Arkadiusz Milik… who decided to leave on a break between two championships.

The 33 year wait is over Incredible scenes@sscnapolipic.twitter.com/GNfxzzSA1j — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball)May 4, 2023

But the Neapolitans also hit with reinforcements. Kvica Kvaratskeli played an unreal season, Viktor Osimen “exploded”, Kim held the defense… In only two rounds (fourth and fifth) Napoli was not the leader and quite deservedly, five rounds before the end of the season, reached the title.

He now has an unattainable 16 point advantage over Lazio. In the last round at the packed “Diego Maradona” stadium, Napoli missed the first match ball, Salernitana took a point from Naplesbut not the other one.

It didn’t start well for the visitors, Udinese was better in the first half and led 1:0 with a goal by Lovrić. A point was enough for Napoli to confirm the title and they achieved it with the goal of the best scorer of Serie A.

Kvaratskelija shot, but it was blocked, after which the ball came to Viktora Osimena, and he did not hesitate – he shot from the first and brought his team an equaliser.

With the 22nd goal, the Nigerian secured the third title for Napoli, and the first after 33 years!

See the celebration from Naples, from the “Diego Maradona” stadium, which was filled to capacity tonight even though their pets were playing away.

SERIES A – ROUND 33:

Empoli – Bologna 3:1 (2:0)

/Lukumi 1 ag, Akpa Akpro 45+2, Kambjagi 68 – Orsolini 87 pens/

Udinese – Napoli 1:1 (1:0)

/Lovrić 13 – Osemen 52/

Played on Wednesday:

Atalanta – Spice 3:2 (1:1)

/De Run 32, Zapakosta 48, Murijel 54 – Gijasi 18, Burabija 64/

Juventus – Lece 2:1 (2:1)

/Paredes 15, Vlahovic 40 – Casey 37/

Salernitana – Fiorentina 3:3 (1:1)

/He’s 10, 59, 81 pen – Gonzales 37, Icone 71, Biragi 84/

Sampdoria – Turin 0:2 (0:1)

/Bonđorno 31, Pelegri 90+4/

Milan – Cremonese 1:1 (0:1)

/Messiah 90+3 – Okereke 77/

Lazio – Sassuolo 2:0 (1:0)

/Felipe Anderson 14, Bašić 90+2/

Monca – Rome 1:1 (1:1)

/Kaldirola 39 – El Šaravi 24/

Verona – Inter 0:6 (0:3)

/Gajh 31 ag, Ćalhanoglu 36, Džeko 37, 61, Lautaro 55, 90+2/