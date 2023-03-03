Sarri returns as an opponent a Napoli, in the season in which the Azzurri can crown their Scudetto dream. There Lazio , for its part, is pursuing fundamental points for the race for the Champions League. Physical kick-off at 20.45 entrusted to referee Pairetto: below are the official formations.

Luciano Spalletti confirms expectations: Lozano preferred to Politano in attack, Olivera called to replace the suspended Mario Rui.

Maurice Sarri he prefers Vecino to Cataldi in the control room. Patric with Romagnoli in central defence.

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Minjae, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Coach: Spalletti.

LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Marusic, Patric, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Coach: Sarri.