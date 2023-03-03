Home World Napoli lost to Lazio in Serie A | Sports
World

Napoli lost to Lazio in Serie A | Sports

by admin
Napoli lost to Lazio in Serie A | Sports

It was only in the 25th round that Napoli experienced its first failure in front of its fans, in the derby against Lazio.

Izvor: EPA/CIRO FUSCO/ANSA

Much was expected in the duel between Napoli and Lazio, but it was not a derby that will be remembered for a long time. However, what will be remembered is the Neapolitans’ first home defeat of the season in Serie A, which will hardly affect their campaign for the title given that they still have a huge advantage over their closest followers.

Lazio punished the nonchalance of the Neapolitans, who did not look like themselves tonight. Practically nothing was going well for Lucan Spaletti’s elected officials, which he took advantage of Nuances Neighbor to secure three points for “sky blue” with a real missile in the 67th minute.

With a great away triumph, Lazio reached the second position and the Romans are well on their way to securing a place that leads to the Champions League. The visitors’ triumph could have been more convincing, but Sergej Milinković-Savic hit the top of the crossbar from a free kick in the 91st minute, and the score remained 0:1.

Napoli thus ended a phenomenal series at home, because this season only in the duel with Leće, he failed to celebrate in front of his fans.

SERIES A – ROUND 25:

Naples – Lacio 0:1 (0:0)
/Vesino 67/

Saturday:

Monca – Empoli (3.00 pm)
Atalanta – Udinese (18.00)
Fiorentina – Milan (20.45)

See also  Vaccines, Ema: possible links between AstraZeneca and very rare forms of thrombosis. Benefits outweigh the risks

Sunday:

Spezia – Verona (12:30 p.m.)
Sampdoria – Salernitana (15.00)
Inter – Leće (18.00)
Rome – Juventus (20.45)

Monday:

Sassuolo – Cremonese (18.30)
Turin – Bolonja (20.45)

You may also like

OPEC is tight in the Arab Emirates, exit...

Napoli-Lazio 0-1: goal by Vecino. Spalletti stops, Sarri...

Qatargate, the Milan prosecutor’s office investigates 300 thousand...

The May Festival will feature Pau Vallvé and...

Murdaugh case, the lawyer made famous by Netflix...

US Open announced about Djokovic | Sports

“So we saved the boy’s life,” says the...

Lavrov blames the war on Ukraine and the...

Udinese / The latest from Bruseschi: Pereyra has...

Cagliari transfer market, absurd! Giulini reflects on Zaza...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy