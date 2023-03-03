It was only in the 25th round that Napoli experienced its first failure in front of its fans, in the derby against Lazio.

Izvor: EPA/CIRO FUSCO/ANSA

Much was expected in the duel between Napoli and Lazio, but it was not a derby that will be remembered for a long time. However, what will be remembered is the Neapolitans’ first home defeat of the season in Serie A, which will hardly affect their campaign for the title given that they still have a huge advantage over their closest followers.

Lazio punished the nonchalance of the Neapolitans, who did not look like themselves tonight. Practically nothing was going well for Lucan Spaletti’s elected officials, which he took advantage of Nuances Neighbor to secure three points for “sky blue” with a real missile in the 67th minute.

OH MY GOODNESS! Lazio’s Vecino with an absolute rocket against Napoli. The technique pic.twitter.com/ae9xxTl9FC — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0)March 3, 2023

With a great away triumph, Lazio reached the second position and the Romans are well on their way to securing a place that leads to the Champions League. The visitors’ triumph could have been more convincing, but Sergej Milinković-Savic hit the top of the crossbar from a free kick in the 91st minute, and the score remained 0:1.

Napoli thus ended a phenomenal series at home, because this season only in the duel with Leće, he failed to celebrate in front of his fans.

SERIES A – ROUND 25:

Naples – Lacio 0:1 (0:0)

/Vesino 67/

Saturday:

Monca – Empoli (3.00 pm)

Atalanta – Udinese (18.00)

Fiorentina – Milan (20.45)

Sunday:

Spezia – Verona (12:30 p.m.)

Sampdoria – Salernitana (15.00)

Inter – Leće (18.00)

Rome – Juventus (20.45)

Monday:

Sassuolo – Cremonese (18.30)

Turin – Bolonja (20.45)