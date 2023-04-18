Napoli-Milan: the official formations | Live Champions League

Ghoulam

These are the words of the former Napoli full-back Ghoulam, live on Sky: “There is a great silence when we leave the hotel, then arriving at the stadium we see the happy fans and from that moment the pressure begins to rise. We don’t see the ‘time to play”. A few words about Bennacer, an Algerian like him: “He’s a strong and intelligent player, he positions himself well on the pitch. Off the pitch he’s calm, but inside he’s someone who wants to bite the ball. He’s not tall, but he gives physicality to the midfield Milan”. And again: “Spalletti is in front of everyone on the bus, he doesn’t speak, but then when we arrive in the dressing room he gives the charge. He loads the team. Sometimes he lets out various sentences, too. He is interested in sport in general”.