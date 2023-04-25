Napoli-Salernitana will not be moved: no contemporaneity with Inter-Lazio

After the 1-0 signed by Raspadori at the Allianz Stadium against Juventus, the Napoli could celebrate the third scudetto in its history as early as next weekend in case of success against Salernitana to Maradona on Saturday 29 at 15 and failure to win the Lazio second in the standings at the San Siro againstInter Sunday. The Municipality of Naples, through the councilor and president of the Infrastructure, Mobility and Civil Protection Commission Gaetano Simeone, has officially requested to be able to move Naples-Salernitana on Sunday at 12.30, therefore simultaneously with the match between Inzaghi’s nerazzurri and Sarri’s biancocelesti, to be able to celebrate the title directly at the Maradona. There Serie A League but did not accept the request.



NAPLES-SALERNITANA, ASKED TO MOVE TO SUNDAY “In consideration of the now probable and imminent victory of the Scudetto by the Neapolitan team ed

in order to protect public order and safety and to prevent any unfortunate episodes due to the chaos that could be generated during the two days scheduled for the football matches of the 32nd day of Serie A, we ask you to evaluate the opportunity to discuss at the table on safety, also with the participation of the FIGC, to consider the postponement of the Napoli vs Salernitana championship match, scheduled for Saturday 29 April 2023 at 15:00 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, to Sunday 30 April 2023 at 12:30, in conjunction with the Inter-Lazio football match – we read – To this end, we ask those responsible for the address to extend the service hours of Line 1 of the Metro, so as to allow the hundreds of thousands of fans expected to move easily by public transport in the city, thus avoiding road traffic congestion. Awaiting feedback and always with a view to collaboration, best regards”.

NAPLES-SALERNITANA SUNDAY, NO OF THE LEAGUE One possibility, that of postponing the match against Salernitana, destined to remain so. With Napoli also engaged in the league on Tuesday in the midweek against Udinese, Lega Serie A has decided to leave everything as scheduled in a very complicated calendar moment in the final rush of the season.