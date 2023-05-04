Napoli scudetto, Osimhen and Di Lorenzo comment on the party

The Nigerian: “Fantastic emotion for me, Spalletti has improved me”. The defender: “Being compared to Diego leaves me speechless”

“It’s a fantastic emotion for me, we waited many years to bring the Scudetto to Napoli and we succeeded, it’s a day we will never forget for the rest of our lives. Now let’s go and celebrate with the public in our stadium”. Thus Victor Osimhen in the first interview as the new champion of Italy. “I wouldn’t have been able to quantify this feeling, it’s truly wonderful – adds the 24-year-old Nigerian -. At the beginning of the season we were underdogs, not many believed in us but thanks to the union, a great coach, the president and whoever is in the club we were able able to believe in the scudetto and win it. Now let’s enjoy the moment.”

The turning point — The centre-forward explained the turning point: “When we won at Roma we realized we could win the title. They are a strong team and we fought to the end, there we realized we had the numbers to win this Scudetto, thanks also to the mentality of the group”. Finally, a comment on Spalletti, guilty of having improved him dramatically: “As I always say, I’m learning the role of striker and with Napoli I immediately had good emotions. I feel I’ve improved a lot, thanks above all to Spalletti and his staff, they gave me confidence to be able to grow and score many goals”.

of Lorenzo — The Napoli captain could not miss the appeal, who explained all his satisfaction: “It’s a huge emotion. We’ve been fighting for this since the beginning of the year and finally the Scudetto has arrived. It’s a deserved triumph and we can’t see the It’s time to celebrate. A square like Naples has waited too long. It transmits passion and love to us. The fans were incredible even today, it felt like we were playing at home – adds Di Lorenzo -. I enjoyed the moment together with my teammates. We made a amazing championship, closing it in the best way. The Neapolitans deserve this joy. Ours has been a growth match after match. We have always remained united and now we are here. Bringing the Scudetto back to Naples after 33 years is incredible”. The former Empoli concluded with a comment on the comparison with Maradona, the last captain of the Napoli champions of Italy: “Being compared to Diego and being the first captain after him to win the Scudetto leaves me speechless. I cried together with Mario Rui at the end of the game, I have a splendid relationship with him. He was sorry he couldn’t play.” See also Ukraine latest news. Russian raid, central Zaporizhzhia without energy

May 5, 2023 (change May 5, 2023 | 00:12)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

