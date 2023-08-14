Napoli wants Lazar Samrdzic | Sport

Lazar Samardžić could become a Napoli footballer in the coming days!

He did not succeed Lazar Samardzic to move to Inter, but that doesn’t mean he won’t change clubs! The Serbian representative made arrangements for his arrival among the “Nerazuru”, but that was not possible failed and in the end, disappointed, he came back to Udine from Milan.

However, information has now appeared in the Italian media that Serie A champion Napoli will use it! The Neapolitans sold Poland’s Piotr Zielinski to Saudi Arabia and now lack a creator in midfield.

“Gazeta delo Sport” reports that the team from the south has been following the Serbian midfielder for a long time and that Rudi Garcia wants to strengthen the midfield. There is no shortage of money as they sold stopper Kim to Bayern for 50,000,000 eras, Zelinski to Arabia for 30,000,000 euros, while Nathan arrived for 10,000,000, Kajusta for 12,000,000 and Veiga for 40,000,000.

Serie A kicks off next weekend, with Napoli’s title defense starting with a visit to Frosinone. On the other hand, Udinese is playing with Juventus at home and we will see which of those two games we will see Samardžić at.

