Napoli wins the Scudetto on Sunday if… How many points are missing, the combinations – breaking latest news

The Scudetto is one step away. Napoli sees the finish line, after a fantastic season and a championship dominated from the start. After the victory on Sunday 23 April in Turin against Juventus, the arithmetic certainty of the third Scudetto in the history of the Neapolitans is close. These are the first three places in the standings with 7 days to go until the end of the championship: Napoli 78, Lazio 61, Juventus 59.