Home » Napoli wins the Scudetto on Sunday if… How many points are missing, the combinations – breaking latest news
World

Napoli wins the Scudetto on Sunday if… How many points are missing, the combinations – breaking latest news

by admin
Napoli wins the Scudetto on Sunday if… How many points are missing, the combinations – breaking latest news

The Scudetto is one step away. Napoli sees the finish line, after a fantastic season and a championship dominated from the start. After the victory on Sunday 23 April in Turin against Juventus, the arithmetic certainty of the third Scudetto in the history of the Neapolitans is close. These are the first three places in the standings with 7 days to go until the end of the championship: Napoli 78, Lazio 61, Juventus 59.

There are still 21 points up for grabs, the next day will see Spalletti’s team take on Salernitana (Saturday 29 April at 18), and Lazio go to Milan to play against Inter (Sunday 30 at 12.30). Here’s how the Azzurri could win the Scudetto as early as next weekend.

Juventus-Napoli 0-1 report cards

See also  The mayor of Johannesburg died of Covid at the age of 53

You may also like

The images of the attack on the port...

Senior U.S. military official: U.S.-made tanks are not...

Report from lawless oceans/2. Slavery, illegal work and...

Killer Mike (Run The Jewels) shares single and...

Local tsunami triggered by 7.1-magnitude earthquake in New...

Wizzair subscription for flights | Info

Ukraine, Kiev: 60 Russian attacks repelled in Donetsk

“Palermo anxious about Saric. That’s what you fear.”

King Charles slaps Harry: in Westminster Abbey sitting...

The Russians are building a Tobol satellite killer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy