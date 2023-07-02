Narbolia, struck by illness after being saved from the rough sea: a professor at the University of Cagliari dies

Tragedy on the beach in Narbolia, where a 58-year-old man died after being rescued from rough seas.

The victim is Carlo Luglie, professor of Prehistory and Protohistory at the University of Cagliari.

According to an initial reconstruction of the incident, the man he was in the water with an 11 year old boy, but they would both be in trouble because of the waves.

Thus began the rescue operations, at the end of which the rescuers managed to bring both the teacher and the boy back to shore. On the beach, however, Lugliè suffered an illness and unfortunately the attempts to save his life were useless.

