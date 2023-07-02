Home » Narbolia, struck by illness after being saved from the rough sea: a professor at the University of Cagliari dies
World

Narbolia, struck by illness after being saved from the rough sea: a professor at the University of Cagliari dies

by admin
Narbolia, struck by illness after being saved from the rough sea: a professor at the University of Cagliari dies

Tragedy on the beach in Narbolia, where a 58-year-old man died after being rescued from rough seas.

The victim is Carlo Luglie, professor of Prehistory and Protohistory at the University of Cagliari.

According to an initial reconstruction of the incident, the man he was in the water with an 11 year old boy, but they would both be in trouble because of the waves.

Thus began the rescue operations, at the end of which the rescuers managed to bring both the teacher and the boy back to shore. On the beach, however, Lugliè suffered an illness and unfortunately the attempts to save his life were useless.

(Unioneonline)

© breaking latest news

See also  China frees the two Canadians after Lady Huawei is released

You may also like

Murder in Belgrade | Info

The girl’s killer was found after 40 years...

«I didn’t have the chance to play, I...

Clashes in France, assault with a car on...

What is the condition of the wounded young...

Institute Intervenes in Dominican Cooperative Due to Irregularities...

The Swedish government has condemned last week’s demonstration...

Josko Guardiol in Manchester City | Sports

On a motorbike among the carcasses of burnt...

Elisabetta Baldi disappears, she was the wife of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy