His name says nothing. Because the general public doesn’t know him and because discretion has been his trump card: the one that has allowed him to climb all the steps of power in the shadows and obtain the post of head of the Federal Investigation Agency at the beginning of the war against the Mexican cartels (2002). Gennaro Garcia Luna54 years old, is the classic polite, punctual, available, almost servile little official, who in the space of a decade has however transformed into the right hand man of the presidents that follow one another in the country.

The