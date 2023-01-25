Home World Narcos, trial in the US of the shy official Gennaro who “created” El Chapo
World

Narcos, trial in the US of the shy official Gennaro who “created” El Chapo

by admin
Narcos, trial in the US of the shy official Gennaro who “created” El Chapo

His name says nothing. Because the general public doesn’t know him and because discretion has been his trump card: the one that has allowed him to climb all the steps of power in the shadows and obtain the post of head of the Federal Investigation Agency at the beginning of the war against the Mexican cartels (2002). Gennaro Garcia Luna54 years old, is the classic polite, punctual, available, almost servile little official, who in the space of a decade has however transformed into the right hand man of the presidents that follow one another in the country.

The

See also  Kaliningrad, among the truck drivers queuing at the border: "It was better in the USSR"

You may also like

Harry after the book Spare regrets. Meghan: ‘I...

Spring Festival Gala goes overseas to show Chinese...

Bay Area families raise chickens in backyard to...

Usa, political-military cover for Germany and allies

High prices lead people to smuggle eggs from...

Japan, cargo ship capsizes off Nagasaki: 18 missing

Covid, North Korea declares lockdown in Pyongyang

Australia’s inflation rate rose to 7.8% last year,...

Religious, secular and disillusioned with the left: Netanyahu’s...

WHO: 5 billion people around the world cannot...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy