Narges Mohammadi has been subjected to judicial persecution for years: the Nobel puts the spotlight back on

Narges Mohammadi, a Nobel of great importance. A Nobel Peace Prize that talks about rights and the persecution of those who defend them. This year’s choice was excellent.

Narges Mohammadi, Iranian human rights defender, protagonist of campaigns against the death penalty and impunity for the killings of demonstrators during periodic mass protests against the authorities, has been suffering judicial persecution for well over ten years. In fact, at least a quarter of her life was spent in prison, between brief periods of freedom and many hospitalizations.

The reasons for his recurring arrests are quite specious: “founding an illegal group”, “crimes against national security”, “spreading propaganda against the system”. All for having done interviews with international media or having met representatives of international bodies.

He is currently serving a number of sentences for a total of 10 years and eight months in prisonwith the additional sanction of 154 lashes. The treatment in prison is inhumane. AND seriously ill, she suffers from pulmonary embolism and a neurological disorder that causes seizures and temporary partial paralysis. In 2022 she had repeated heart attacks.

He should never have set foot in prison and risks losing his life there. The hope is that the Nobel Peace Prize will reignite the spotlight about her story and push the Iranian authorities to release her once and for all.

