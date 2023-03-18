Neighbors revealed everything about the “pop building”, Djani’s family, but also singers who disagree or hide from the public

Folks from the Serbian pop scene settled in Belgrade on the water, and among the most famous residents of this luxurious neighborhood are Đani and Viki Miljković. Due to the large number of singers in the building, the neighbors named one of them “pop singer”, and then revealed who they most often see, but also hear “when they are shouting from the terrace”.

“We call our building a pop house. Many singers live in it. It started to bother us a little, but no one knew that when we bought the apartments. Most often, I see Viki Miljković and her family, as well as Đani and his wife Slađa. Whenever I see Vicki, she is in the exchange office, right next to the building, always in a hurry. Nearby, she has another apartment, which serves as her office. A real businesswoman,” said a neighbor, and then fired at Gianni and his family:



“I honestly can’t think of them. Everyone in the building complains about them. They are real villagers. There is constant noise in their apartment. They talk loudly, play music, they shout on the terrace. They are too proud, they point out that they have money, as if anyone cares. They are peasants, the village did not come out of them. They have no basic culture. Their sons also live across the street in the building, so they also come often. When they all get together, it’s hell. Horror”.

The tenants of this building discover that the apartment has i singer Danijela Vranić, whom the local public did not have the opportunity to see for many years.



“When we last saw her, a few months ago, she was still plump. She hasn’t changed much. She also stayed in the building where Viki and Đani are. She didn’t go out much, nor was she anything sociable. It was as if she was hiding. I guess she was afraid that someone would take a picture of her here, because journalists often stop by. She has been gone since last year. Someone said that she has now gone to her parents in her hometown, and that she is renting out the apartment.”

Jana Todorović also owns real estate in Belgrade on the water, while her father-in-law bought an entire floor in Belgrade on the water. One of the neighbors said that he saw her several times:

“We all want to meet Jana’s father-in-law, who is rumored to have bought a whole floor in the tower. I see her sometimes. I almost witnessed an interesting scene, when Viki and Jana met in the building near the elevator. They greeted each other coldly, it seems that they don’t smell like something and that they are not on good terms. I don’t know if it’s because of the competition or what’s at stake. I just remembered that. And Jana has a great relationship with Đani.”

