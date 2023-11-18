NARUTO x BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS available and shown in a trailer

Bandai Namco reminds us that from today NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS, the newest installment in the Ultimate Ninja STORM series, is available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The game boasts the largest roster in a NARUTO game with over 130 characters, including the new Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki, as well as characters from BORUTO, Boruto (Karma), Kawaki and Jigen.

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS offers players the new simplified control mode that allows you to activate powerful combos and techniques with a single button. Its story mode includes selected scenes from the NARUTO plot, focusing especially on the deep bond between Naruto and Sasuke, while a special original story based on Boruto will see players take on the role of the young ninja committed to preventing the Fifth Great Ninja War.

Find the trailer below.

MX Video – NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS

Share this: Facebook

X

