NARUTO x BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS available and shown in a trailer

by admin
Bandai Namco reminds us that from today NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS, the newest installment in the Ultimate Ninja STORM series, is available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The game boasts the largest roster in a NARUTO game with over 130 characters, including the new Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki, as well as characters from BORUTO, Boruto (Karma), Kawaki and Jigen.

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS offers players the new simplified control mode that allows you to activate powerful combos and techniques with a single button. Its story mode includes selected scenes from the NARUTO plot, focusing especially on the deep bond between Naruto and Sasuke, while a special original story based on Boruto will see players take on the role of the young ninja committed to preventing the Fifth Great Ninja War.

