New York, April 3, 2023 – NASA announced live the names of four astronauts that they will go on Luna. The four who will travel aboard the new Orion spacecraft to the Earth satellite are the commander Reid Wiseman, the pilot Victor Glover, Christina Koch from NASA, and Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency. The announcement from the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

The astronauts are three Americans and a Canadian, the first to return to fly near the Moon after the last Apollo mission in 1972 with the mission Artemis II the first with a human crew of the Artemis lunar program scheduled for the end of 2024.

The four chosen ones will travel aboard the new spacecraft Orion. NASA sees it as the historic first step in establishing a permanent scientific and human presence on Earth’s satellite, a basis for new adventures such as Marte. The mission is already scheduled for December 2025 Artemis III the one that will bring a human being back to the surface of the lunar crust, fifty-six years after the first one. Already identify a number of areas where landing would be possible.

Who are the 4 astronauts:

Christina Koch

Christina Hammock Koch is an American astronaut, holder of the record for longest stay in space for a woman. She is 44 years old, married to Robert Koch, and boasts an enviable career in NASA, she will be the specialist of the group, thanks to her experience as an electrical engineer. She joined NASA Astronaut Group 21 on June 17, 2013. In August of the same year, she began basic training as an astronaut candidate. In July 2015, she completed her training and officially became a space-ready astronaut. In anticipation of missions she joined the ISS Crew Operations branch of the NASA Astronaut Office. She was trained in Russia on Soyuz systems as a member of Expedition 59/60. She then carried out her first mission on March 14, 2019 aboard Soyuz MS-12 with Russian commander Aleksej Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague. On December 28, 2019, she broke the record for longest stay in space for a woman, beating the previous one held by colleague Whitson.

Reid Wiseman

Reid Wiseman is the mission commander, he is 47 years old. He has been an astronaut since May 2011. Between July 21 and August 5, 2016, he was in command of the NEEMO 21 mission aboard the Aquarius Undersea Laboratory in Key Largo, Florida. Since June 2017 he has served as Deputy Chief of the NASA Astronaut Office under the command of Patrick Forrester. He undertook his first space mission on May 29, 2014 aboard Soyuz TMA-13M together with Commander Maksim Suraev and Flight-1 Engineer Alexander Gerst for Expedition 40/41. After a six-hour journey, Soyuz TMA-13M docked with the ISS rejoining the remaining Expedition 40 crew members. Wiseman remained on the ISS for 165 days performing hundreds of scientific experiments in numerous fields. He returned on November 9, 2014 to Kazakhstan.

Victor Glover

Victor Jerome Glover, 46, is a US astronaut. He will guide the Orion capsule around the Moon, building on his previous experience as a pilot for SpaceX’s Crew-1 mission. Glover was selected into NASA Astronaut Group 21 on June 17, 2013. In July 2015, he completed his training and officially became an astronaut, and since that year he has been working in the Exploration branch of the Astronaut Office.

Jeremy Hansen

Jeremy Hansen is 47 years old and Canadian. He was a military pilot of CF-18 aircraft, combat operations officer of the 4th Wing in Cold Lake, Alberta, with duties overseeing the effectiveness of NORAD air defense operations and base operations. Lt. Col. Hansen was selected in May 2009 as a Canadian astronaut and joined NASA’s 20th Astronaut Group. In 2011, he completed Basic Astronaut Candidate Training (ASCAN). From the same year he held the role of Capcom of the NASA NEEMO 15 mission. Then, as Capcom at the NASA Mission Control Center, he played the role of liaison between Earth and the ISS. In the summer of 2012 he was part of an expedition to Victoria Island, in the Canadian Arctic archipelago, to investigate a crater probably created by a meteor. In September 2013 he participated in the ESA CAVES 2013 mission, in which he spent with five other astronauts, including our Nespoli, then Barratt, Fischer, Ovčinin and Furukawa, six days in the Su Bentu cave in Sardinia.