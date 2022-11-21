



[环球时报综合报道]Could humans live on the moon in the near future? According to the British “Times” report on the 21st, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) stated that by 2030, scientists may live on the moon.

On the 16th local time, the “Space Launch System”, a new generation of US moon landing rocket, carrying the “Orion” spacecraft, was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to carry out the “Artemis 1” unmanned test mission around the moon. Howard Hu, head of the “Orion” spacecraft project, said that before 2030, humans may achieve continuous activities on the moon for “a period of time”, have habitats to live in, and use rovers to conduct scientific research. A permanent base will be established on the lunar surface where astronauts can live and work, test and develop new technologies for human travel to Mars. According to the British “Guardian” report on the 20th, Howard Hu said that the “Artemis 1” unmanned flight test mission around the moon is “the first step for people to explore deep space for a long time.” The unmanned “Orion” spacecraft is expected to return to Earth on December 11, and the “Artemis 2” manned mission will be carried out in 2024. According to the plan, “Artemis 3” may be executed in 2025.

NASA announced that the image of the Orion moon rocket approaching the moon is in the same frame as the earth. (Visual China)

It is reported that the “Artemis” unmanned flight test mission around the moon has so far cost 37 billion U.S. dollars, and by 2025, the cost of related projects may reach 90 billion U.S. dollars. (Bai Xiao)



