[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 26, 2022]After more than 50 years, mankind has once again launched a manned return to the moon plan. Recently, NASA successfully launched the Artemis 1 rocket. What is the latest development? Let’s see.

As the Orion capsule entered its eighth day of voyage, Wednesday also took time out to take a selfie as a testimony.

The Orion spacecraft is completing a scheduled trip around the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis I lunar rocket.

The entire journey will take 25.5 days and will travel 40,000 miles beyond the moon, with the Orion capsule expected to return to Earth on December 11. This will be the furthest manned space voyage by human beings. It’s just that what’s being carried this time is an inanimate scientifically effective weight.

NASA plans to establish an unprecedented astronaut reception station on a lunar outpost through the Orion capsule program, while paving the way for a flight to Mars.

The Artemis moon landing program has three phases. After completing this mission, it is expected that the first manned plan will be carried out in August 2023, and the moon landing mission will be carried out in October 2024.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporters Qiu Yue and Mingyu

