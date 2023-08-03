NASA established a signal with Voyager | MobIT

NASA managed to find a signal from the Voyager 2 spacecraft, which has been in space for more than four and a half decades.

Source: NASA

The mission team Voyager (Voyager) at NASA was able to receive a signal with the Voyager 2 spacecraft after it lost contact in late July. This aircraft has been in operation for more than 45 years!

“We enlisted the help of the Deep Space Network and the Radio Science Group to see if we could hear a signal from Voyager 2. We have successfully registered what we call a ‘heartbeat’ signal from the spacecraft. So we know she’s alive and well. That made us really happy,” said Suzanne Dodd, project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Commands sent to Voyager 2 during July 21 accidentally caused the spacecraft’s antenna to point two degrees away from Earth. The minimal change means Voyager 2 cannot receive any commands from mission control or send data back to Earth from its distance of more than 19.9 billion kilometers in interstellar space.

The mission team was pleasantly surprised to be able to detect the spacecraft’s signal using the Deep Space Network, an international array of massive radio antennas that allow NASA to communicate with missions across the cosmos.

Each of the three giant antennas are equidistant, meaning one is always in communication with different spacecraft as the Earth rotates. One radio antenna is located in Goldston near Barstow, California, another near Madrid, Spain, and a third near Canberra, Australia. Now the mission team will try to send the signal back to the spacecraft.

“We are now generating a new command to try to point the spacecraft’s antenna at Earth, but this is unlikely to succeed”said Dod.

The signal, sent over the Deep Space Network, is essentially an attempt to “yell” at Voyager 2 and, tentatively speaking, get its attention, despite the fact that its antenna is not oriented in a way to receive a radio signal, according to NASA. Given the distance between it and Earth, it takes about 18.5 hours for a signal to travel one way through the solar system to the spacecraft. If signals from Earth do not reach Voyager 2, the spacecraft is already programmed to reorient itself several times a year so that its antenna is pointed in the direction of Earth. The next reset was already scheduled for October 15, and the team hopes that this program will enable continued communication with Voyager 2.

Voyager 2 Source: YouTube/Sky News Australia

“But that’s too long to wait, so we’ll try to send the commands a few times before that date,” Dodd said.

It is not the first time that the old twin probes, both launched in 1977, have been the target of problems. They continue to explore the cosmos, tirelessly despite their long, multi-decade “service”, and the team has slowly turned off instruments to conserve energy and expand their missions. Along the way, both Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 encountered unexpected problems and abandonment, including a seven-month period in 2020 during which Voyager 2 and the Deep Space Network were unable to communicate.

The team expects Voyager 2 to stay on its planned path, even without receiving commands. Meanwhile, Voyager 1, which is nearly 24 billion kilometers from Earth, continues to operate as expected and communicates with the Deep Space Network.

Both spacecraft are in interstellar space, and the Voyagers are the only ones outside the heliosphere, the Sun’s bubble of magnetic fields and particles that extends far beyond Pluto’s orbit, gathering valuable data as they explore uncharted interstellar territory.

