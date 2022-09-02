Meteorologists at U.S. Air Force Space Launch Pad 45 predict a 60 percent chance of a two-hour time window that opens at 2:17 p.m. ET (11:17 a.m. PT) on Saturday, Sept. 3 Favorable weather conditions for Artemis I launch. While showers are expected in the area, only sporadic light rain is expected during the launch window.

Engineers are implementing plans approved at a mission management team meeting on Tuesday to address issues that arose during the Aug. 29 launch attempt. The mission management team will meet again on Thursday, September 1 to review the data and overall readiness. After that, NASA will hold a status update at 6 p.m. ET.

The countdown to the launch is scheduled to resume at 4:37 a.m. Saturday and is scheduled to remain at L-9 hours and 40 minutes of the countdown. This is the moment when managers receive weather briefings and vote on whether to proceed with propellant loading operations. With many of the configurations required for the launch already in place, launch controllers did not need to start the initial 46-hour, 10-minute countdown again.

On Saturday, NASA TV will have live coverage of the tank operation starting at 5:45 a.m. ET, with full launch coverage in English starting at 12:15 p.m.