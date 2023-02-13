Home World NASA photographed a piece of the north pole of the sun breaking off: unprecedented scientists are confused – yqqlm
NASA photographed a piece of the north pole of the sun breaking off: unprecedented scientists are confused

According to the release of the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO),A large chunk of material at the sun’s north pole bulge suddenly broke off and is spinning around the sun’s north pole in a huge polar vortex.

According to NASA,The part that breaks off is a giant filament of plasma, or electrified gaslike slender, uneven threads emanating from the sun’s surface, tethered magnetically by the sun.

This peculiar phenomenon has astronomers excited and very confused.

The protrusion is speculated to be related to the reversal of the sun’s magnetic field that occurs every solar cycle, with the protrusion appearing at precisely 55 degrees of latitude around the sun’s polar caps every 11 years.

The strangest thing is,Astronomers have observed filaments breaking away from the Sun before, but this is the first time they’ve seen the filaments circulate in a tornado pattern, and the reason for this is unclear.

In 2015, two long filaments of solar matter fell off from the sun, erupted into space, and then broke and exploded one after another.

In August 2022, the European Space Agency’s Gaia probe made a chilling prediction:Our sun is almost halfway through its lifespan.

However, the sun, which has gone through 4.57 billion years, still has about 5 billion lifespans, so we don’t need to worry about what happens in “The Wandering Earth”.

