NASA Promo: Artemis I – We’re Ready to Launch Human Return to the Moon – Science Quest

以下是视频旁白翻译：

阿特米斯号准备就绪。准备将梦想变成现实。准备好让人类重返月球，带领我们走得比以往更远。

灵感和创新的结晶，是艰巨的努力和坚定的合作的结晶。Artemis%20I已经准备好出发了。

Artemis%20I即将留下它的印记。

这将是一次往返于月球的50多万英里的旅程，就在这里的布拉沃39号发射场开始。

尽管这次首次飞行不会携带乘员，但它将在太空深处测试每一个系统，为未来的乘员任务做好准备。

当肯尼迪航天中心的团队发出最后的指令，释放这枚火箭时，Artemis将咆哮而起，我们将见证一次严密编排的任务的开始。

前两分半钟，Artemis离开地球，并形成足够快的速度，六分钟的加速推力使其快速进入轨道，随后是第二级的推动，将猎户座飞船升得更高。

火箭分离后，推进继续进行，第二级将再次点火，把猎户座推到地球的边界之外。

然后，我们把方向指向月球，虽然距离遥远要花几天时间才能到达目的地。但当我们在虚空中冲刺时，许多新的程序和系统将被测试和证明。

24万英里之后，猎户座将进入一个围绕月球的椭圆形轨道。一个将把猎户座带到月球表面以上约60英里的地方，然后再飞到月球以外4万英里的地点。

这是一个比以往任何人类等级的航天器都要远的飞行距离。

与到达月球一样重要的是，返回地球也同样重要和具有挑战性。

我们所做的每一项观察，我们在这一旅程中所学到的每一课，都是为人类安全地走出和返回家园做准备的。因此，在围绕月球的最后一圈中，猎户座将点燃其主引擎，离开月球轨道，开始回家的长途跋涉。

这是一个为深空的恶劣条件以及回家的强度而建造的航天器。

接近地球时，猎户座与欧洲服务舱的主要动力和推进系统分离，并为最后一连串的活动做准备。

随后，返回舱将以以每小时24500英里的速度进入地球大气层，热防护罩经受住重返大气层的狂暴。猎户座周围的空气温度达到太阳的一半，但也使猎户座的速度大大降低。直到最后降落伞可以展开，让猎户座轻轻地浸入太平洋。

前往月球并再次安全回家。这就是Artemis%20I的旅程，它将为以后的所有旅程开创先河。

与世界各地的伙伴联合起来，这是我们选择的挑战。携手并进，一步一步，照亮从地球到月球到火星以及其他地方的道路。

我们已经准备好了。

以下是视频旁白翻译：

阿特米斯号准备就绪。准备将梦想变成现实。准备好让人类重返月球，带领我们走得比以往更远。

灵感和创新的结晶，是艰巨的努力和坚定的合作的结晶。Artemis%20I已经准备好出发了。

Artemis%20I即将留下它的印记。

这将是一次往返于月球的50多万英里的旅程，就在这里的布拉沃39号发射场开始。

尽管这次首次飞行不会携带乘员，但它将在太空深处测试每一个系统，为未来的乘员任务做好准备。

当肯尼迪航天中心的团队发出最后的指令，释放这枚火箭时，Artemis将咆哮而起，我们将见证一次严密编排的任务的开始。

前两分半钟，Artemis离开地球，并形成足够快的速度，六分钟的加速推力使其快速进入轨道，随后是第二级的推动，将猎户座飞船升得更高。

火箭分离后，推进继续进行，第二级将再次点火，把猎户座推到地球的边界之外。

然后，我们把方向指向月球，虽然距离遥远要花几天时间才能到达目的地。但当我们在虚空中冲刺时，许多新的程序和系统将被测试和证明。

24万英里之后，猎户座将进入一个围绕月球的椭圆形轨道。一个将把猎户座带到月球表面以上约60英里的地方，然后再飞到月球以外4万英里的地点。

这是一个比以往任何人类等级的航天器都要远的飞行距离。

与到达月球一样重要的是，返回地球也同样重要和具有挑战性。

我们所做的每一项观察，我们在这一旅程中所学到的每一课，都是为人类安全地走出和返回家园做准备的。因此，在围绕月球的最后一圈中，猎户座将点燃其主引擎，离开月球轨道，开始回家的长途跋涉。

这是一个为深空的恶劣条件以及回家的强度而建造的航天器。

接近地球时，猎户座与欧洲服务舱的主要动力和推进系统分离，并为最后一连串的活动做准备。

随后，返回舱将以以每小时24500英里的速度进入地球大气层，热防护罩经受住重返大气层的狂暴。猎户座周围的空气温度达到太阳的一半，但也使猎户座的速度大大降低。直到最后降落伞可以展开，让猎户座轻轻地浸入太平洋。

前往月球并再次安全回家。这就是Artemis%20I的旅程，它将为以后的所有旅程开创先河。

与世界各地的伙伴联合起来，这是我们选择的挑战。携手并进，一步一步，照亮从地球到月球到火星以及其他地方的道路。

我们已经准备好了。

Home World NASA Promo: Artemis I – We’re Ready to Launch Human Return to the Moon – Science Quest
World

NASA Promo: Artemis I – We’re Ready to Launch Human Return to the Moon – Science Quest

by admin
NASA Promo: Artemis I – We’re Ready to Launch Human Return to the Moon – Science Quest

The first flight of Artemis I, a journey of up to 500,000 miles, is about to begin. The uncrewed NASA Artemis I mission will kick off the process of returning humans to the moon as NASA’s powerful new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft thunder into space. This critical flight test will send Orion farther than any previous human-class spacecraft while testing new systems and procedures that will light the way for future crewed missions.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Artemis I is ready to go – with partners around the world, NASA is ready to return to the Moon and set its sights on Mars and beyond.

Here is the video narration translation:

The Artemis is ready. Get ready to turn dreams into reality. Get ready to return humans to the moon and take us further than ever.

The culmination of inspiration and innovation, the culmination of hard work and determined cooperation. Artemis I is ready to go.

Artemis I is about to leave its mark.

It will be a more than 500,000-mile journey to and from the moon, starting right here at the Bravo 39 launch site.

Although this maiden flight will not carry a crew, it will test every system in the depths of space in preparation for future crewed missions.

Artemis will roar as the team at the Kennedy Space Center gives the final order to release the rocket, and we’ll witness the start of a well-choreographed mission.

For the first two and a half minutes, Artemis left Earth and built up fast enough that a six-minute boost of boost thrust quickly into orbit, followed by a second-stage boost that lifted the Orion spacecraft even higher.

See also  Vote in France, this is how the Italian parties line up

After the rocket has separated, the propulsion will continue, and the second stage will fire again, pushing Orion beyond the boundaries of Earth.

Then, we pointed our way towards the moon, although it would take days to get there. But as we sprint through the void, many new programs and systems will be tested and proven.

After 240,000 miles, Orion will enter an elliptical orbit around the moon. One will take Orion to a point about 60 miles above the lunar surface, and then to a point 40,000 miles beyond the moon.

That’s a farther flight than any human-class spacecraft ever has.

As important as getting to the moon is, returning to Earth is just as important and challenging.

Every observation we make, every lesson we learn on this journey prepares humanity to come out and return home safely. So, on its final lap around the moon, Orion will fire its main engine and leave lunar orbit for the long journey home.

It’s a spacecraft built for the harsh conditions of deep space and the strength to go home.

Approaching Earth, Orion detaches from the main power and propulsion systems of the European service module and prepares for the final flurry of activity.

The capsule will then enter Earth’s atmosphere at 24,500 miles per hour, with the heat shield weathering the re-entry frenzy. The air around Orion is half as hot as the Sun, but it also makes Orion much slower. Until finally the parachute can be deployed, allowing Orion to dip gently into the Pacific Ocean.

See also  China Allergy Prevention Week | Experts focus on children's allergies, starting from eczema! _allergic_disease_Qin Xiaojian

Go to the moon and come home safely again. This is the journey of Artemis I, and it will be the first of its kind for all future journeys.

Joining forces with partners around the world is our chosen challenge. Working hand in hand, one step at a time, light the way from Earth to the Moon to Mars and beyond.

we are ready.

Artemis-Astronauts-on-the-Moon-scaled.jpg

You may also like

Luxury and influential friends: this is how a...

Europride canceled by Serbia due to threats from...

ECB, significant rate hike in September. “Strong price...

Rotterdam, truck against the crowd gathered for a...

Heavy rainfall in many parts of Pakistan caused...

Confession about Bucha: “So the superiors ordered us...

Biden made another “core war” action to clamp...

Russian spy in Italy: this is how the...

Clashes between militias in Tripoli, at least 12...

Serbia, President Vucic cancels EuroPride 2022: “You can’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy