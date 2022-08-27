NASA Promo: Artemis I – We’re Ready to Launch Human Return to the Moon – Science Quest

The first flight of Artemis I, a journey of up to 500,000 miles, is about to begin. The uncrewed NASA Artemis I mission will kick off the process of returning humans to the moon as NASA’s powerful new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft thunder into space. This critical flight test will send Orion farther than any previous human-class spacecraft while testing new systems and procedures that will light the way for future crewed missions.

Artemis I is ready to go – with partners around the world, NASA is ready to return to the Moon and set its sights on Mars and beyond.

Here is the video narration translation:

The Artemis is ready. Get ready to turn dreams into reality. Get ready to return humans to the moon and take us further than ever.

The culmination of inspiration and innovation, the culmination of hard work and determined cooperation. Artemis I is ready to go.

Artemis I is about to leave its mark.

It will be a more than 500,000-mile journey to and from the moon, starting right here at the Bravo 39 launch site.

Although this maiden flight will not carry a crew, it will test every system in the depths of space in preparation for future crewed missions.

Artemis will roar as the team at the Kennedy Space Center gives the final order to release the rocket, and we’ll witness the start of a well-choreographed mission.

For the first two and a half minutes, Artemis left Earth and built up fast enough that a six-minute boost of boost thrust quickly into orbit, followed by a second-stage boost that lifted the Orion spacecraft even higher.

After the rocket has separated, the propulsion will continue, and the second stage will fire again, pushing Orion beyond the boundaries of Earth.

Then, we pointed our way towards the moon, although it would take days to get there. But as we sprint through the void, many new programs and systems will be tested and proven.

After 240,000 miles, Orion will enter an elliptical orbit around the moon. One will take Orion to a point about 60 miles above the lunar surface, and then to a point 40,000 miles beyond the moon.

That’s a farther flight than any human-class spacecraft ever has.

As important as getting to the moon is, returning to Earth is just as important and challenging.

Every observation we make, every lesson we learn on this journey prepares humanity to come out and return home safely. So, on its final lap around the moon, Orion will fire its main engine and leave lunar orbit for the long journey home.

It’s a spacecraft built for the harsh conditions of deep space and the strength to go home.

Approaching Earth, Orion detaches from the main power and propulsion systems of the European service module and prepares for the final flurry of activity.

The capsule will then enter Earth’s atmosphere at 24,500 miles per hour, with the heat shield weathering the re-entry frenzy. The air around Orion is half as hot as the Sun, but it also makes Orion much slower. Until finally the parachute can be deployed, allowing Orion to dip gently into the Pacific Ocean.

Go to the moon and come home safely again. This is the journey of Artemis I, and it will be the first of its kind for all future journeys.

Joining forces with partners around the world is our chosen challenge. Working hand in hand, one step at a time, light the way from Earth to the Moon to Mars and beyond.

we are ready.