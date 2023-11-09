NASA Satellite Images Show Devastating Impact of Hurricane Otis on Mexican Pacific Coast

NASA Satellite Images Show Extensive Damage Caused by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco

In just half a day, what was expected to be a tropical storm turned into the strongest hurricane to hit the Mexican Pacific coast. The passage of Hurricane Otis has left a trail of devastation in the city of Acapulco, Guerrero, with infrastructure and landscape suffering significant damage. Two weeks later, the full extent of the hurricane’s impact is still being measured.

On Tuesday, NASA presented satellite images taken on September 21 and October 31, before and after the devastation caused by Hurricane Otis. The images reveal the extent of the damage to the landscape and vegetation near the city. The normally green and lush vegetation now appears brown, a result of excess rainfall and sediment runoff. The images also show the damage to vegetation in the mountains outside Acapulco, with trees at high altitudes and on steep slopes particularly affected by the storm’s high wind speeds, which exceeded 250 kilometers per hour.

The official toll of victims from the hurricane currently stands at 47 dead and 53 missing. Professor of Ecology at the University of Puerto Rico, Jess Zimmerman, who has studied the images, has concluded that the damage is “undoubtedly” caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis. This conclusion is supported by previous investigations that found similar damage caused by other storms, such as Hurricane María in Puerto Rico in 2017.

In response to the devastation, NASA has activated the Disaster area of the Applied Earth Sciences program to support those affected by Hurricane Otis. As new information becomes available, NASA will continue to publish new maps and data, which will be open to the public.

The impact of Hurricane Otis on Acapulco and the surrounding areas is clear from the satellite images and serves as a reminder of the destructive power of natural disasters. The recovery efforts and support for those affected will continue as the area works to rebuild and restore the damage caused by the hurricane.

