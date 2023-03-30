original title:

Nashville residents: why no one is responsible for the death of a child

On March 27 local time, another school shooting occurred in Nashville, the capital of Tennessee, USA, killing 6 people including 3 children. The incident once again triggered strong criticism from the American public on gun violence. Some people questioned the US government, “Why are children still dying from gun violence, but no one is responsible for it?”

Nashville resident Mary Habibion: Why, why did the shooting happen to a child? Why, no one is responsible, no one can explain? Why are children involved in adult issues, in adult politics, why?

Nashville resident McGee Horn: Unfortunately, I think this will happen again unless the laws in this country change. So I hope those who are hurt will take action so we can see some change and hopefully we don’t have to go through this bad thing again.