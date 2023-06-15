“Nasti and Mesik. Another Palermo for Corini”

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 17 seconds ago

Today’s edition of “Il Corriere dello Sport” focuses on the Palermo transfer market and some of the hottest names. Pigliacelli, in any case, will be the owner again and a firm point of the defensive department. Which will be reinforced with…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Corriere dello Sport: “Nasti and Mesik. More Palermo for Corini” appeared 17 seconds ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».