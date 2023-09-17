Natalia Lacunza presents her new EP “DURO”

Natalia Lacunza will be back on record next September 29th with a new EP that will be titled “STAND”. This is the fourth album by the artist from Pamplona, ​​this time, presenting a colorful and emotional sound that explores the most intimate and personal corners of her author. “Duro”, “Never Arrives”, “Pena del Pasado”, “La Próxima” and “Verdadero” complete the song list.

The musicality obtained from the set of songs is born from the need to find a release when creating. Lacunza assures that he “wanted to do a project that would entertain him and connect with sensations and sounds that have surrounded him in recent years.”

The EP will be available in format 10 inch vinyl surrounded by the characteristic aesthetic that Natalia has managed to maintain with the help of the designer Angela Bacher. The cover features a collection of five figures that become the alter ego of each song. She will be presenting it the same day in The Riviera of Madrid.

