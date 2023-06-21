Natalija Jokić at horse races in Sombor | Magazine

Nikola Jokić’s wife, Natalija, appeared in Sombor at the horse races in a seemingly casual but expensive style combination.
Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić
Nikola Jokic he became the NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets, after being named the league’s best basketball player and receiving “MVP” honors the previous two years. After a big party in Denver, with my wife Natalia and he came to Serbia with his daughter, to the hometown of the Serbian basketball player – Sombor, and in addition to the family, the occasion was horse racing, which Nikola does not miss.
They appeared at a sports event with their daughter Ognjena, whose name has a special meaning in Serbian tradition, and the paparazzi’s attention was drawn to the styling of Natalia, Nikola’s wife.
For this occasion, she chose a bright pink long dress, a model that is extremely popular this season and last season and is signed by the Italian brand PAROSH, and costs around 500 euros. A special detail that also did not go unnoticed were casual, flat sandals but with one luxurious detail.
Natalija chose black, leather sandals with pearls, brands Jimmy Choo, whose price is 625 euros. She had a famous brand bag in her hands Chanel.
Source: Profimedia
The blonde, who captivates with her natural beauty, is a lover of expensive jewelry, so she often chooses pieces from the brand Cartier.
Source: Profimedia
She wore two bracelets of this brand to horse races, namely the “love” and “juste un clou” models, whose price is 7,950 euros and 8,650 euros, respectively, which are a hit among jet setters.
Check out some other editions of Jokić’s beautiful wife Natalija.
NATALIJA JOKIĆ CAME TO THE HORSE RACING “DRESSED” IN 18 THOUSAND EUROS: Everything is bursting with BRANDS, and the detail on the sandals is WORTH €625
