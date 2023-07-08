natalija stevanović on eating grass with Đoković | Sport

Serbian tennis player Natalija Stevanović has nothing against playing together with Novak Djokovic in London!

Natalija Stevanović (28) is a real hit at Wimbledon since, as the 225th player on the planet, after three rounds of qualification, she also won two matches in the main draw. After incredible events in life and career, serious illness, thinking about the end of the career, big breaks and operations, The Serbian appeared in style at the Grand Slam! That’s why every one of her victories is as big as Novak’s title, so she also “tries” the grass at Wimbledon.

In the future, they could do it together, Novak Djokovic and Natalija Stevanovic agree. After the victory over Tamara Korpač, the girl from Niš talked about the idea of ​​eating grass in the company of the best tennis player of all time, where the prestigious tournament is played!

“We can graze! You know how! We can graze both without problems“, said Natalija and continued: “I’m very glad to hear that. Of course, Novak talking about me is phenomenal, isn’t it?! Here, we were constantly kind of passing each other, because everyone tries to be as little as possible in the complex, because it consumes a lot of energy. I really hope that he will go his way, and I will go my way, so long as… Even if he gets lost tomorrow, it doesn’t matter, he will eat a piece of grass!”

See how Natalija “tried” weed in London:



The statement after the victory in the second round was a “continuation” of the conversation that the best Serbian athlete and one of the heroines of this year’s Wimbledon conducts through the media. Natalija is still during the qualifications tasted weed in London, following the example of Novak Djokovic, who was delighted when he found out about it from journalists covering the third Grand Slam of the season.

“I didn’t see her, but I congratulate her, it’s a fantastic achievement. Not many people expected her to qualify and beat the favorite, the girl who played the final here. An impressive result. I haven’t seen Natalya many times in my life. I know she was coming to the center in Belgrade to train several times, so I know her superficially. Like every player who makes her way in Serbia, she has my full support, I hope this victory will be an incentive for her. Haha, fantastic! I didn’t know she ate grass, I hope we eat it together“, said Djokovic at the time, and that obviously pleased the tennis player a lot.



Otherwise, the Serbian tennis player will have an extremely difficult job in the third round, as she will the opponent will be the Czech player Petra Kvitova. The experienced tennis player was seeded eighth in the tournament, which she once won twice, and second place is her best ranking on the WTA list in her career.

