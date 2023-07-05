natalija stevanović wanted to play against pliškova | Sport

Many thought that Natalija was desperate when the draw gave her the rival of the once best tennis player in the world. No! She celebrated, and then she got Karolina Pliskova!

Source: Profimedia

We have seen that except victory dance and greeting with his team eating Wimbledon grass again, and now she has discovered the reason for it. Contrary to the opinion of many that he is copying Novak Djokovic, for whom it is a ritual when he wins Wimbledon, this is not the case.

“Everyone thinks I’m doing it because of Novak, but I’m doing it because of the qualifications. I want to familiarize myself with the grounds. It is not my intention to copy Djokovic and that is why I am doing it so discreetly“, Natalija Stevanović said after the biggest victory in her career and looked back on the match she won:

“Before the draw, my team and I wanted to be drawn against Pliskova. She suits me in terms of playing style, and I don’t suit her. We wanted someone tall who plays straightshe said.

After the incredible victory in the first round, Natalija now faces a duel with Tamara Korpač from Germany, who is 122nd on the WTA list.

We will see how well her style will suit the 28-year-old Nišlijka, who expects a huge improvement in the list.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

