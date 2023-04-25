Natalija Trivić director of Banjaluka Airport Info

As of today, Natalija Trivić is officially the new acting director of the Republika Srpska Airport (Banjaluka Airport) and will replace the current director Milan Račić in that position.

Source: MONDO/Vedran Ševčuk

Trivić was appointed to that position by the Supervisory Board of the Republika Srpska Airport, which had a regular session today, Mondo learns.

Traffic engineer Milan Račić (SNSD) has been the director since April 2019. Trivić is a member of the United Srpska party, and from 2018 to 2022 she was the Minister of Education and Culture in the Government of the Republic of Srpska.

Trivićeva has a degree in journalism from the University of Banja Luka, and a master’s degree in dramatic arts production from the Faculty of Dramatic Arts (FDU) in Belgrade.

(World)