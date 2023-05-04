Nataš Bekvalac lost 10 kilograms Entertainment

Nataša Bekvalac admitted that she did not have to give up much, but she is satisfied with the results she achieved.

Nataša Bekvalac recently decided to give up cigarettes forever, and she complained to her followers about the extra weight she had put on.

Many wrote to her that she was only exaggerating and that she really looked phenomenal, but the singer still decided to work on herself. Nataša officially quit and decided to go to the gym, as well as take care of her diet. Now she has revealed how she managed to lose a full 10 kilograms:

“I cut out pastries, potatoes, soybeans, beans, green beans, pasta, peas, rice, snacks, sweets and juices. I ate fruit only on Sundays. That’s how I managed to lose extra pounds in a short time. I was allowed to eat all kinds of meat, I just wasn’t allowed to be excessively fatty. I even ate eggs in every way, dairy products, but I didn’t overdo it with cheese and feta cheese. I ate fresh vegetables in unlimited quantities. I mostly ate cabbage, lettuce, cucumber, cauliflower, broccoli, onions and tomatoes, as well as nuts. I drank two and a half liters of water a day,” said Nataša, who says that the key to success lies in the order in which these foods are used.

“For the first six days of the week, I ate everything, from salad to meat, and on the seventh day, for breakfast and lunch, foods from the “forbidden list” such as pasta, potatoes and rice. No sweets at all. And if I wanted a dessert, I would take a spoonful of honey or an integral biscuit. After the seventh day, everything from the beginning and so on until the desired results,” says the singer.

In addition to proper nutrition, an integral part of Natasha’s life is also training, due to which she brought her body to perfection.

“I exercise five times a week for 45 minutes. My day starts with breakfast with my daughters Hana and Katja. Then I take them to school and kindergarten, then I go to training. When physical activity becomes a part of your day, it stops being difficult and you hate exercising. I’m not one of those who like it, but when I see what exercise brings me, not only physically, but also mentally, I don’t think about skipping training.” she is a sincere singer.

