Nataša Bekvalac shared with her sister advice on how to make her money fall from the sky

Entertainment

Singer Nataša Bekvalac is certainly one of the wittiest in her industry, and her jokes about herself have been retold for years!

Put the bay leaves in the jar. Pour the rice over them and insert the coins. Tuck a cinnamon stick into it all. Pour it all over with water that has previously boiled, and tightly close the lid. Let it stand for three days. After those three days, rub your hands with the obtained liquid every day and enjoy the steam that will start arriving,” wrote Nataša, while Tanja continued:

“The advice I get from Bekvalčeva. I can’t wait for the euros to fall from the sky”, wrote Tanja. They immediately Natasha’s fans joked and said that even a kilogram of laurel wouldn’t help them, and she said that she was in the same situation.

NATAŠA SHARED WITH HER SISTER HOW MONEY WAS FALLING FROM THE SKY: The advice became a HIT on the Internet, many went to get the ingredients!

