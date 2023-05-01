Nataša Šavija injuries pictures | Entertainment

Nataša Šavija published a series of photos showing the terrible injuries she sustained on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Source: ATA Images/Antonio Ahel

A criminal case has been opened against him and the police are intensively looking for him, and the starlet is now on her Instagram shared a series of photos from the hospital and the ones she took right after the incident. Also, Nataša revealed new details. In her announcement, she stated that the security guards carried her out of the hall where the celebration was taking place, and that she returned to it in order to have witnesses.

“Just to see the art of a bully against a woman! Just painted, and at the table was the first stage, after about 15 minutes of the beating. I purposely returned to the table, so that people could see what the trash did and as potential witnesses. Then some manager of the facility or something like that ordered me to be kicked out, so that I wouldn’t threaten the guests, so that the security guards would grab my hands and say: “Come out, get out”, as if I had beaten someone, and then one of them grabbed my hands , and others by the legs and so they carried me like a pig!”, she began.

“And like: “Come on, get out of here”, without a shirt and a jacket, until a wonderful man appeared (thanks to him) and told them not to do that, that it’s not right and he has a daughter, that things should be brought to me and then he escorted me to a taxi, which I would not have been able to do on my own, because one of my eyes was already almost closed and my vision was blurred, and at the same time I could see double, because my cheekbone dropped from the fracture, and so did the eye, which is in the hospital report.” , wrote Nataša.

She posted disturbing photos on her profile:

