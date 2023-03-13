Home World Nataša Šavija sent a letter about Zvezdan Zadruga | Entertainment
Nataša Šavija sent a letter about Zvezdan Zadruga | Entertainment

Nataša Šavija sent a letter about Zvezdan Zadruga | Entertainment

Nataša Šavija sent a message for Zvezdan Slavnić, the whole Cooperative is buzzing about her words.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

Starlet Nataša Šavija sent the former basketball player a letter in which, in addition to birthday wishes, she also mentioned Zvezdan Slavnić. She stated that she wants him to introduce her to him, as well as that she is the ideal woman for him. Zvezdan first did not believe, then laughed, while Angela was not at all comfortable.

“Dear Janjuš, happy birthday I want you to stay until the end. I really miss our time together with Cara and Zola in the ethno-village. I am very lonely, I don’t have a boyfriend and I watch Cooperative all day long. I would like you to introduce me to Zvezdan Slavnić, if he breaks up with Anđela by then, I think I’m the ideal type of girl to go with him. Your friend, Nataša Šavija, loves you,” it said.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official/printscreen

“He won’t go anywhere,” added Angela, who was visibly uncomfortable with her letter.


Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

