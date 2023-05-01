Nataša Šavija’s mother is in shock | Fun

The mother of Nataša Šavija, who was on vacation in Zlatibor, came forward when she found out that her daughter was in the hospital.

“We’re on vacation. We’re in Zlatibor. Bye, bye!” Natasha’s mother Vera told Kurir after the local media announced that the starlet had been beaten, and a little later, when she was convinced of the truth of the information, she spoke up again.



“We were in shock when we heard… At the moment, my husband and I are in Zlatibor, interrupting our vacation and returning home. I spoke with Nataša, she is in the hospital, and we also spoke with the doctor. Her cheekbone was broken and her eye was injured. He’s going to have to have surgery. We cannot believe how that young man could do such a thing to Natasha. And he looked so tame when we watched him at the Cooperative. Stefan turned out to be a wretch“, said Natasha’s mother Vera.

Nataša Šavija is was admitted to the Clinical Center of Vojvodina on May 1 at 1:40 a.m., and after the incident, Stefan’s father, Osman Karić, spoke up and stated that he was taken aback and that he did not have any information about his son, but that he is against any form of violence and that, if it turns out that he is guilty, Stefan will be held accountable for his actions.

If you suffer violence, the contact numbers of the Counseling Center against domestic violence (SOS phone and safe house) are: 0900-011-011, free call, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm 011 2769-466, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm 062304- 560, from 19:00 to 10:00.

Emergency calls to report domestic violence can be made to the number 0900-100-600 from 00:00 to 24:00, free of charge.

(WORLD/Blic)

