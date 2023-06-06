Nathaly and Fabio leave La Playa, Pamela first finalist

Nathaly Caldonazzo and Fabio dei Jalisse leave La Playa during the June 5 episode of Isola dei Famosi. The two castaways will have to decide whether to stay in the game or return to Italy. Pamela Camassa was elected first finalist of this edition.

On Monday 5 June, live on Canale 5, theeighth episode dell’Island of the Famous. Nathaly Caldonazzo he lost in televoting against Fabio of Jalisse, which opened last week, and had to leave Playa. Another one was then opened flash televoting, which saw Helena Prestes, Alessandra Drusian, Andrea Lo Cicero, Gian Maria Sainato and Fabio dei Jalisse compete against each other. The least voted was Fabio dei Jalisse, which in turn left the Playa. Pamela Camassa she was elected first finalist of this edition.

Who are the eliminated from the June 5th episode of Isola dei Famosi 2023

In the June 5 episode of Isola dei Famosi, two castaways left the Palapa because they lost in televoting. The first was Nathaly Caldonazzo, who received fewer votes during the week, losing the match against Fabio dei Jalisse. The second castaway was Fabio himself, who lost in live open flash televoting against Alessandra, Helena, Gian Maria and Andrea. The castaways will have to decide whether to stay on another island or interrupt their journey and return to Italy permanently.

Pamela Camassa is the first finalist of the Island of the Famous 2023

During the episode, thanks to a series of tests, the first finalist of this edition was also elected. Four castaways competed for the place: Luca Vetrone, Marco Mazzoli, Cristina Scuccia and Pamela Camassa, who challenged each other in the “Secadora Hondurena”. The winner was a woman, Pamela Camassa, who not only gained direct access to the last episode, but also the title of leader of the week, previously hers.

See also European Think Tank: Don't accept the CCP's rhetoric that distorts Taiwan | Pelosi's visit to Taiwan | Pelosi's visit to Taiwan | US-China relations The Island of the Famous 2023, no eliminated: Marco Predolin leaves Playa Tosta

What happened in the eighth episode of the Island of the Famous

The eighth episode of Isola dei Famosi opened with a heated clash between Helena and the rest of the group, in particular with Marco Mazzoli and Andrea Lo Cicero. “You are the bad copy of Belen Rodriguez”, the speaker said to the Brazilian model. The shipwrecked woman herself was severely attacked for her desire to isolate herself and be considered a victim. Mazzoli then, together with Lo Cicero, recounted a phrase of Helena’s that caused a lot of discussion: “He told us ‘I can’t win this show because Italians are racist’. Space then for a romantic surprise for Helena, who met her boyfriend Carlo Motta. Alessandra Drusian, on the other hand, felt ill during a rehearsal: she had a panic attack.