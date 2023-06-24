“Nathaly Caldonazzo brutally attacked me”

The former rugby player Andrea Lo Cicero, one of the finalists of the Isola dei Famosi, revealed some background on Nathaly Caldonazzo with whom he had heated clashes during the Mediaset reality show.

Former rugby player Andrew Lo Ciceroamong the finalists of the seventeenth edition of theIsland of the Famousrevealed some background on Nathaly Caldonazzo with whom he had heated clashes during the Mediaset reality show.

Isola 2023, Andrea Lo Cicero: “Nathaly Caldonazzo had declared that I disgusted him to the core

Here’s what the former castaway said on Instagram, as reported by the blog of Isaiah:

“People are included in this program because they have different characters. Inevitably they can find themselves in a confrontational situation. But the confrontation arises when you don’t want to get to know another person. In that context, Nathaly, even before entering the program, she had declared to other competitors that I disgusted her skin. So when a person starts with this attitude she is already against another person. The confrontation during our participation on the island can arise, but it must then lead to a conclusion . She has always rowed against me, and that’s okay because that’s a game. But as long as you don’t take it out on me personally and bring up my children, that’s not good. I’m not a bad person. I’m not a misogynist, sexist, dangerous person who looks like an evil ogre. Absolutely. Anyone who knows me knows very well that I’m a very serene, very calm, very helpful person towards everyone. “

The former castaway then continued:

“Finding yourself in a situation like this, when I confronted Nathaly in the simplest possible way, let’s say that on the other side there was only a rubber wall, honestly then I let it go. When you start to insult, not to enter the discussion with me directly but go and attack my children, obviously you just want to offend and then the relationship ends with me. I am a very direct person and very responsible for the things I say and the things I do. She didn’t do it and then she drew Helena after her too. In the same way she attacked me brutally, with words much more violent than any you have heard.”

“You haven’t heard the real words. They have never been edited. The situation is very simple. I am nobody’s enemy. I have no problem with any person on the island. I did and lived this experience to the fullest to see Andrea how do you find yourself in such a situation. No one pushes you to eat, no one helps you on the island, but there are situations that inevitably arise. What does this mean? There may be. But the comparison must be limited between two people. […] Having said that, and having clarified this aspect, everyone lives their life as they see fit. I have lived the island and I live my life with I have lived the island and I live my life with great tranquility and serenity.”

Find out the latest news on‘Island of the Famous