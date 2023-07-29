Home » Nathaly Caldonazzo, landed from the Island of the famous to host Castellammare Fashion Night, Sunday 30 July at the Arena delle rose
World

Nathaly Caldonazzo, landed from the Island of the famous to host Castellammare Fashion Night, Sunday 30 July at the Arena delle rose

by admin
Nathaly Caldonazzo, landed from the Island of the famous to host Castellammare Fashion Night, Sunday 30 July at the Arena delle rose

by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 minutes ago

It will be the former castaway from the Isola dei Famosi, Nathaly Caldonazzo, who will host the second edition of Castellammare Fashion Night on Sunday 30 July from 9.00 pm at the Arena delle Rose in Castellammare del Golfo. After four years and a pandemic, the fashion show produced by Rosi De Simone Eventi and supported by the mayor of the Municipality of Castellammare is back…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Nathaly Caldonazzo, landed from the Island of the famous to host Castellammare Fashion Night, on Sunday 30 July at the Arena delle rose appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  F1, the Canadian GP starting grid: flurry of penalties, how the order at the start changes

You may also like

Boardgames summer 2023: the new releases

Udinese-Union Berlin / The official formations: many surprises...

Udinese-Union Berlin / The LIVE commentary of the...

Zvezdan Slavnić on breaking up with Anđela |...

Germany Implements Transit Visa Requirement for Cuban Asylum...

Jiang Hongjie Calls on Ai Fukuhara to Fulfill...

4 foods that are full of bad fats...

The United States has announced that it will...

In Australia, a military helicopter carrying four people...

Pope Francis expresses concern for climate-affected regions and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy