‘Nation’ article promotes Jewish fears over Palestinian equality in attack on Fatima Mohammed – breaking news

The Nation magazine recently published an article by Alexis Grenell critical of Fatima Mousa Mohammed, the CUNY Law graduate who recently delivered a blistering attack on Israel and Zionism in her commencement address. There has been no shortage of vitriolic condemnations of Mohammed and CUNY itself, but Grenell’s piece is surprising as it appeared in a generally progressive publication. Of all the flaws in Grenell’s post (including her obscene accusation that Mohammed’s “anti-semitism” was comparable to the notorious Protocols of the Elders of Zion), perhaps the worst is her repetition of the deeply dishonest but commonly made assumption that Jews cannot live in historical Palestine without the protection of a Jewish State.

But first, Grenell’s very headline reveals an astonishing, almost comical unfamiliarity with the subject matter, as she incredulously asks “Does Fatima Mousa Mohammed oppose Israel’s very existence?” Mohammed has made no effort to hide her anti-Zionism, but Grenell seems to feel that she has landed a “gotcha” question that has boxed Mohammed and other unnamed anti-Zionists into taking a position so preposterous that they are reluctant and ashamed to admit the alarming consequences:

[C]ritics who oppose Israel’s very existence rarely state it so clearly, preferring to shroud their position in these word salads that have to be carefully parsed. If you don’t think Israel should exist, that’s fine. Just say it. The problem for many anti-Zionists on the left is that truly owning that position would complicate the narrative of oppressor versus oppressed.

So Grenell is accusing “many anti-Zionists” of deliberate vagueness to camouflage their position that Israel should not exist. That’s like accusing vegetarians of refusing to admit that they don’t eat meat. It’s perhaps a bit simplistic but nevertheless accurate to say that Zionists think a Jewish State should exist and anti-Zionists think it shouldn’t. How does Grenell not know that, and how does The Nation publish an article that so prominently features in both headline and text ignorance of this essential fact?

But it is another error in Grenell’s piece that is more pervasive and destructive. To Grenell, the end of the Jewish State would require the relocation of millions of Israeli Jews elsewhere. She thinks this is so obvious that it need only be stated with a passing reference: “The fact that so many anti-Zionists offer nothing in the way of a vision for where the Jews living in Israel should go … reveals the limits of their critique.” This is more than just an isolated indefensible line by a commentator who appears to be in over her head. It underlies commonly heard lines like “Jews have continuously lived in the Holy Land over several millennia,” which would only make sense as a Zionist argument if Jews could not continue to have any presence or life in Palestine without the special protection of, and exclusive rights within, a Jewish State.

It shouldn’t be necessary to explain that Jews actually can live in equality rather than political and military domination in Palestine, which is the essence of a “Jewish State,” but it is. To state the obvious, Jews are living in substantial numbers but tiny percentages in dozens of countries not denominated as Jewish. There are millions of Jews in the U.S. and 100,000 to 500,000 in the UK, France, Argentina, Canada, Russia, and Germany (as well as tens of thousands in many other countries as well). Yet Jews are less than 3% of the total US population, and less than 1% in every other country listed above. Millions of Jews prefer to live as a small minority in these countries rather than flee to the supposed “safety” of Israel and claim their “right” to automatic citizenship.

Israeli Jews also could survive life in a country not denominated as a Jewish State in full equality with their fellow inhabitants. In fact, they’d be much better situated to withstand the “perils” of equality than any other Jews. If all the people living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea were deemed equal citizens of a newly formed state, the seven million Jews would constitute about half the population. Jews would have more influence and protection in such a state than in any other country on Earth, without relegating a carefully limited minority of the citizenry to second-class status and imposing brutal military rule over millions of others. If Grenell deems it unfathomable that Jews would be able to live in historical Palestine if it were no longer functioning as a “Jewish State,” she should identify the highly unusual circumstances that exist there that would render impossible what is quite commonplace in the rest of the world.

Others have attempted to do so, referring to centuries of “dhimmi” status the Jews of the Middle East supposedly had to endure as evidence that “Arabs” in power are simply incapable of treating Jews with any semblance of equality and dignity. The argument that “We have to treat them as inferior subjects because given the opportunity, they would do the same to us” is morally troublesome, to say the least. Even more obviously, one cannot embellish or exaggerate the history of antisemitism in the mostly Muslim Middle East to the extent that it compares with, much less exceeds, the much darker experience of Jews in Christian Europe. For centuries, Europe was the undisputed epicenter of Jew-hatred in the world. The Holocaust was not a spontaneous eruption of that bigotry but the culmination of centuries of continent-wide antisemitic fervor that had plagued European Jewish life. It is no accident that Herzl conceived of Zionism, the creation of a Jewish State, to solve the insufferable problem that he had personally observed in Europe.

Simply put, if Jews today can freely live as a tiny minority throughout Europe, with over 100,000 in Germany just decades after the Nazis’ industrial-scale attempt at extermination, they can live as seven million citizens and fully half the population of an equal state in historic Palestine.

Some who favor the present necessity of a Jewish State might concede a degree of truth in this analysis but would argue that the Israeli/Palestinian so-called “conflict” has exacerbated ethnic tension and even hatred to such an extent that Jews would need protection from revenge violence perpetrated by Palestinians with longstanding grievances. South African whites in the apartheid era also felt endangered by the prospect of losing their supremacy, but they had better reason to oppose a conversion to actual democracy. Whites numbered less than 20% of the country’s population, and many genuinely feared that the millions of blacks whom they had cruelly mistreated over many decades would seek revenge if apartheid were dissolved. Nevertheless, there is virtually universal agreement that such fear of reprisal, even if sincere, could not justify maintaining a system of racial/ethnic domination and control that was the essence of apartheid. (There was hardly such unanimity during the apartheid era, when Thatcher’s Britain, Reagan’s U.S., and Israel were at the forefront of defending the status quo as a necessary though possibly regrettable state of affairs.) If this “deadly ethnic tension” argument was insufficient to defend apartheid in South Africa, it is similarly insufficient to defend Israel’s laws and policies favoring Jews above all others in the land it controls.

Grenell’s claim that Fatima and other anti-Zionists are reluctant to admit that they don’t think a Jewish State should exist is not only silly but ironic. Grenell herself is guilty of deliberate obfuscation of her vision for the future, even though she trashes the idea of one democratic state based on a straw man argument. Does she favor an endless peace process replete with references to the moribund Oslo Accords and Clinton Parameters where Israel can pretend to offer “painful compromises” and blame Palestinians for perpetuating their own oppression? Does she foresee a two-state solution that actually would require the mass dislocation of hundreds of thousands of Jewish settlers from their presently illegal settlements? Or a two-state solution where Jewish settlers would continue to live in a new Palestinian state, but would they have Israeli citizenship and protection or have to live under Palestinian protection?

If there is one silver lining in the publication of Grenell’s piece, it is to remind us all that her assumption that anti-Zionism requires the dislocation of Israel’s Jews, while unable to withstand historical analysis and simple observation of Jewish life throughout the world, is actually quite commonplace. In 2023, with the last nail of the (already flawed) two-state solution having been irretrievably hammered into a deeply-buried coffin, the two remaining one-state alternatives are continued apartheid or egalitarianism. Most Zionists truly are reluctant to admit that the continued existence of the Jewish State means apartheid forever, and they cling to any opportunity to portray one state of equal citizens as an extremist, immoral position. Even some who would self-describe as liberal, left, or progressive have fallen for this nonsense, but The Nation should have known better.

And while The Nation obviously deserves some blame here, but it shouldn’t be considered as a worthless forum on this issue. Its Palestine correspondent is the very impressive Mohammed El-Kurd, and it quickly published a rebuttal to Grenell that not only took issue with her piece but expressed bitter disappointment at the decision to publish it. There could be room in the magazine for a fully aware argument that the two-state solution remains a preferable option, especially where the reader could expect to see a contrary view. But publishing a writer who seems not to know the meaning of the term anti-Zionism and believes that it necessarily includes the expulsion of millions of Israeli Jews is embarrassing for all involved.

