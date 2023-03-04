Home World National Museum of Alexandria in Egypt | Entertainment
The museum contains around 1,600 artifacts, including items from the Pharaonic, Roman, Coptic and Islamic eras.

Izvor: Anadolija/Mohamed El-Shahed

The National Museum of Alexandria in the coastal city of Alexandria, Egypt, which was inaugurated by Hosni Mubarak, the then president, on December 31, 2003, is considered one of the most unique museums in the world because it tells the story of Egypt from the past to the present.

It is located in a renovated Italian-style palace on Tariq Al-Horreya Street.

The building, which dates back to 1926, once housed the consulate of the United States of America. The museum contains approximately 1,600 artifacts, including items from the Pharaonic, Roman, Coptic, and Islamic eras.

The Alexandria National Museum is the first of its kind in Egypt, and mummies are exhibited in a special underground chamber.

The museum is divided into three floors, the first or basement is intended for the Pharaonic period, the second for the Greco-Roman Islamic era and the modern era up to the July Revolution, and in addition the Museum has a lecture hall and a laboratory, and an open-air theater for 1,000 spectators.

(Anatolia)

