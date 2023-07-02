National Navy Seizes Ton of Cocaine Worth $25 Million in Record-breaking Operation

Title: Salvadoran National Navy Seizes $25 Million Worth of Cocaine in Daring Raid

Subtitle: President Bukele hails largest naval operation against drug trafficking off Salvadoran coast

Date: July 1, 2023

Elements of the Salvadoran National Navy successfully intercepted and seized a boat carrying a staggering one ton of cocaine today. The contraband, valued at a whopping $25 million, was apprehended in the waters of the Estero de Jaltepeque, according to President Nayib Bukele.

The vessel, which was boarded approximately 525 nautical miles southwest of the Bocana El Cordoncillo, marks the furthest naval operation ever conducted against drug trafficking from the Salvadoran coast. President Bukele expressed pride in the significant milestone achieved by the national navy in its ongoing fight against illegal narcotics.

The President’s tweet confirming the operation’s success read: “Our National Navy has just seized a boat 525 Nautical Miles Southwest of the Bocana el Cordoncillo, Estero de Jaltepeque. This being the furthest naval operation against drug trafficking from the Salvadoran coast that our country has carried out.”

During the operation, authorities were able to apprehend all 6 crew members on board. Among them, three individuals were found to be of Ecuadorian origin, while the remaining three hailed from Mexico. President Bukele, commending the collaborative efforts of international partners, stated, “It is estimated that [the boat] contains approximately one ton of cocaine, valued at about $25,000,000 dollars.”

The Salvadoran National Navy’s resolute actions underscore the country’s unflagging commitment to combatting drug trafficking and organized crime. President Bukele’s government has implemented vigorous measures aiming to protect national waters and disrupt the illicit drug trade that negatively impacts communities both within and beyond El Salvador’s borders.

The successful operation serves as a testament to the effectiveness of enhanced maritime security efforts recently bolstered by the Salvadoran authorities. By dismantling this intricate drug trafficking network, the National Navy has dealt a significant blow to international narcotics trade and furthered the cause of a safer Salvadoran society.

As investigations into the boat seizure continue, the Salvadoran government will work closely with concerned nations to gather intelligence and ensure that legal action is taken against those responsible. The operation’s daring success sends a clear message: El Salvador remains committed to preserving the rule of law and safeguarding its citizens from the scourge of drugs.

Stay tuned for further updates on this major drug bust as details emerge.

